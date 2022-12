A battery that caught fire damaged a storage room and part of the roof at Lake Norman Marina on Tuesday afternoon, Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said.

Firefighters from Catawba, Lincoln and Iredell counties showed up to put out the fire. Lowrance described the damage to the storage room as extensive, but said the larger building remained intact.

“Firefighters got a great stop on it, did great work controlling the fire and getting the fire out,” Lowrance said.