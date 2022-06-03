Firefighter, Hickory resident injured in separate fires

One resident and one firefighter sustained injuries in house fires that occurred about eight hours apart in Catawba County.

The first fire took place off N.C. Highway 18 in Vale around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said the fire was accidental and started in the basement. She said the fire destroyed the home.

The two residents of the home were able to escape the home, Lowrance said. She said one firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was at home resting Friday morning.

Lowrance declined to identify the department of the firefighter. She said there were nine fire departments from Catawba and Burke counties on scene, as well as the Catawba County Fire Marshal’ Office, Catawba County EMS and Hickory Rescue.

The second fire occurred on Mountain Terrace Drive in Hickory around 5:30 a.m. Friday. Lowrance said the lone resident of the home was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, but the home was destroyed. She estimated three departments responded to that fire.

That fire was ruled accidental and started in the kitchen, she said. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fires.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

