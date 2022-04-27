Fire destroys vacant factory in northeast Hickory; no injuries reported

Hickory firefighters spent the early morning hours Wednesday battling a fire at a vacant factory building across from Parkway House restaurant on 10th Avenue NE.

Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers said personnel first came on the scene shortly after midnight on Wednesday. They had knocked down the building to help fight the fire and there had been some rekindling as the firefighters were working at the scene.

By 8:30 a.m., the smoking had diminished considerably and firefighters were focused on putting out a few remaining hot spots.

Byers said firefighters confirmed no one was in the building during the fire. She said firefighters would likely be on the scene for much of the day Wednesday and urged drivers in the area to be cautious.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

