Fire destroys home, claims lives of three dogs in Granite Falls

Three dogs died in a fire that destroyed a home on Dudley Shoals Road in Granite Falls on Monday.

Chief Ashley Starnes of Bethlehem Community Fire and Rescue confirmed the death of the dogs on Tuesday morning.

Bethlehem responded to the fire along with the Little River, Granite Falls, Sawmills and Grace Chapel fire departments on Monday afternoon. Also responding were members of Caldwell County EMS and Caldwell Emergency Management.

Starnes said at least two adults, a husband and wife, were displaced in the fire. They were not home at the time of the fire and went to stay with a relative after the home was destroyed, Starnes said.

He said the Caldwell County Fire Marshal was still investigating as of Tuesday morning, but the fire appeared accidental.