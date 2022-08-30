 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire destroys home, claims lives of three dogs in Granite Falls

  • Updated
  • 0
083122-hdr-news-granitefallsfire-p1

Three dogs were killed in a house fire in Granite Falls. The owners were not harmed, but Bethlehem Fire Chief Ashley Starnes described the house as a "total loss."

 COURTESY OF DAVE FAHERTY, WSOC-TV

Three dogs died in a fire that destroyed a home on Dudley Shoals Road in Granite Falls on Monday.

Chief Ashley Starnes of Bethlehem Community Fire and Rescue confirmed the death of the dogs on Tuesday morning.

Bethlehem responded to the fire along with the Little River, Granite Falls, Sawmills and Grace Chapel fire departments on Monday afternoon. Also responding were members of  Caldwell County EMS and Caldwell Emergency Management.

Starnes said at least two adults, a husband and wife, were displaced in the fire. They were not home at the time of the fire and went to stay with a relative after the home was destroyed, Starnes said.

He said the Caldwell County Fire Marshal was still investigating as of Tuesday morning, but the fire appeared accidental.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White House to hold summit to address hunger in the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert