Fire damages home on 9th Street Drive NE in Hickory

hdr 1115 fire.jpg

A Hickory home was damaged by fire on Tuesday evening.

 Robert C. Reed, Hickory Daily Record

A fire heavily damaged a home on 9th Street Drive NE in Hickory on Tuesday shortly after 6 p.m..

Reports from the scene indicated no injuries. It was reported that there was no one home at the time of the fire.

