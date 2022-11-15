Fire damages home on 9th Street Drive NE in Hickory

A fire heavily damaged a home on 9th Street Drive NE in Hickory on Tuesday shortly after 6 p.m..
Reports from the scene indicated no injuries. It was reported that there was no one home at the time of the fire.
