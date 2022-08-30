 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire claims life of Lenoir woman and 2 dogs

A fire at a home on Central Drive in Lenoir claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman on Monday.

 Photo courtesy of Dave Faherty, WSOC-TV

A fire in Lenoir claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman on Monday. Two dogs also died in the fire, police say.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Lenoir Police Department Lt. Jody Herman said. Investigators are not releasing the name of the deceased.

The home, which is located at 2306 Central Drive, caught fire shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday. The woman who died was a resident of the home, Herman said.

The fire appeared to have started in the garage and moved into the home. The damage was significant and part of the garage roof collapsed, Herman said.

