Fatal wreck closes U.S. 321 southbound bridge; one person killed

One person was killed in a wreck on the U.S. 321 southbound bridge over Lake Hickory, where construction crews are repairing and resurfacing the bridge.

A white, four-door Chevrolet pickup truck collided with a piece of equipment on the southbound lane of the bridge Tuesday around 8 p.m., according to N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper J.D. Ellis

The driver of the pickup died, Ellis said. The name of the driver was not released Tuesday night.

A construction worker was driving the construction equipment, but they were not injured.

The wreck was caused by excessive speed and reckless driving, Ellis said. Witnesses saw the white pickup truck weaving through traffic before the wreck, Ellis said.

Construction crews started working on the bridge weeknights in April.