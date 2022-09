Hickory police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one dead on Thursday afternoon.

Reports from the scene of the wreck indicated a vehicle and a motorcycle collided. The driver of the motorcycle was killed.

The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday on U.S. Highway 70 SE at 21st Street Drive SE in Hickory. The location is near the entrance to Catawba Valley Community College's east campus.

A number of Hickory police officers and at least two EMS vehicles responded to the crash.