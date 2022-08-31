 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal fire in Lenoir believed to be accidental says fire marshal

A fire at a home on Central Drive in Lenoir claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman on Monday.

The cause of a fire in Lenoir that claimed the life of a 72-year-old woman is being classified as undetermined.

The Lenoir Fire Department was unable to definitively say what caused the fire but it is believed to be accidental, Lenoir Fire Marshal Chris Jacobs said on Wednesday.

The fire appeared to have started in the garage of a home located at 2306 Central Drive shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday. The resident and two dogs died during the fire. The woman’s name has not been released as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Jacobs said family members are still being notified.

Jacobs said the woman would smoke in the area where the fire started. A breaker box was also located in the area. He said investigators could not prove whether the fire was started by a cigarette butt or by an electrical issue.

The damage was significant, part of the garage roof had collapsed, Lenoir Police Department Lt. Jody Herman said on Tuesday.

