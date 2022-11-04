 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal crash update: Hickory woman killed in collision on N.C. Highway 16 on Friday morning

Video courtesy of Dave Faherty WSOC-TV

A Hickory woman died in a two-car crash Friday morning.

Gabrielle Christine Dyal, 30, of Hickory, died at the scene, a news release from the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

She was not restrained by a seatbelt, according to the release.

110422-hdr-news-fatal-p1.jpg

The scene of a fatal wreck at the intersection of N.C. Highway 16 and Mount Olive Church Road had cleared by 8:30 a.m. The fatal crash occurred early Friday morning.

The collision occurred at the intersection of N.C. Highway 16 and Mount Olive Church Road.

Dyal was the driver of a 2010 Nissan Versa that collided with a Toyota FJ Cruiser as the Toyota attempted to turn left, according to the highway patrol.

The driver of the Toyota, Gerald Kophen Vue, 25, of Newton, was not injured. A 25-year-old passenger in the Toyota received minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, the release said.

Vue was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, the release said.

