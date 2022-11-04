Fatal crash update: Hickory woman killed in collision on N.C. Highway 16 on Friday morning

A Hickory woman died in a two-car crash Friday morning.

Gabrielle Christine Dyal, 30, of Hickory, died at the scene, a news release from the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

She was not restrained by a seatbelt, according to the release.

The collision occurred at the intersection of N.C. Highway 16 and Mount Olive Church Road.

Dyal was the driver of a 2010 Nissan Versa that collided with a Toyota FJ Cruiser as the Toyota attempted to turn left, according to the highway patrol.

The driver of the Toyota, Gerald Kophen Vue, 25, of Newton, was not injured. A 25-year-old passenger in the Toyota received minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, the release said.

Vue was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, the release said.