Fatal crash near Maiden under investigation

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place near Maiden on Monday.
Trooper Christopher Casey confirmed there was a crash and said the highway patrol will be releasing additional information at a later time.
No additional information was available as of 3:20 p.m. on Monday.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today