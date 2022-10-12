Family of man killed in bridge crash hires attorneys to investigate

The family of a Navy veteran killed after driving off a collapsed bridge has enlisted the help of wrongful death lawyers.

Alicia Paxson, wife of Philip John Paxson, hired attorneys from Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Ricci Law, of Greenville, North Carolina, to represent her family in a potential wrongful death claim.

Philip Paxson died Sept. 30 after driving off a collapsed bridge on 24th Street Place Northeast.

According to the incident report from the N.C. State Highway Patrol, Philip Paxson was travelling west on 24th Street Place Northeast, ran off the road due to the missing portion of the road and landed upside-down in the creek below at around 11 p.m.

Philip Paxson was found dead in his car the following morning. Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said alcohol impairment was not a contributing factor. Swagger also said Philip Paxson was travelling approximately 25 mph at the time of the accident.

The bridge had been closed since a culvert washed out in 2013, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

On the night that Philip Paxson died, the couple were celebrating their 9-year-old daughter’s birthday with a party at their friend Jon Hopson’s house, Alicia Paxson said. Hopson lives on 26th Street Drive Northeast, which connects to 24th Street Place Northeast, she said. Hopson said there are no signs between his house and the bridge to indicate it was closed and there were no barricades at the bridge.

Members of the community have since put up cement barricades to block both sides of the bridge, Robert Zimmerman, an attorney with Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, said.

“Nine years this hazard was allowed to stay in this condition,” Zimmerman said. “The owner really had three choices when this bridge flooded out. They could have fixed the problem. They could have barricaded the hazard or they could have ignored it and they chose the dangerous option.”

Zimmerman said the firm is investigating the accident to determine who was responsible for maintaining the bridge. Zimmerman said the firm had not filed a lawsuit as of Wednesday. He said it could be weeks or a few months before anything is filed.

According to the Highway Patrol, the road is not maintained by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Zimmerman said the firm wants to be certain of who owns the bridge before releasing any names of developers or landowners.

“We know that (the bridge) dates back to at least the 1960s and we’ve seen property records from the 1980s talking about the private ownership and maintenance responsibilities for the bridge,” Zimmerman said. “Since that time, we’ve seen some attempted deed transfers. So, we are actually going to work with real estate counsel to find the answer to that question.”

Alicia Paxson said she hopes a lawsuit will prevent another fatal accident. “It would have been so easy to prevent this. I feel,” Alicia Paxson said. “And I can’t believe it didn’t happen sooner.”

Alicia Paxson said she and Philip Paxson would have been married for 15 years in October. They have two daughters, Juliet, 6, and Amelia, 9. She said Philip Paxson served in the U.S. Navy from 1993 to 1997.