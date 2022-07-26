Family, cats safe after house fire in Hickory

A family of three was displaced Tuesday after an electrical fire damaged their home on 17th Avenue NE in Hickory.

Hickory firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday. The two adults and child who lived at the home heard the fire alarm go off and were able to get out in time.

Firefighters rescued one cat from the house while another cat came out on its own, according to a release from the fire department.

Hickory Fire Educator Alma Solis said the Red Cross is providing assistance for the displaced family. She added that the house is salvageable.