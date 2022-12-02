Driver who crashed car into home on Thanksgiving Day cited by police

The man who crashed a car into a Hickory home on Thanksgiving Day has been cited for careless and reckless driving and damage to real property, Hickory Police Department Media and Community Services Coordinator Kristen Hart said via email on Friday.

The car crashed into a home on North Center Street near 30th Avenue Northwest around 4 a.m. on Nov. 24. The crash left a hole in the corner of the home. The accident report said the home was significantly damaged.

Hickory police did not release the name of the driver.

The driver was travelling north on North Center Street. According to the report, the driver stated he fell asleep while driving then ran off the left side of the road and struck the front of a residence on the 3000 block of North Center Street.

Resident George Moody, a senior wastewater operator with the city of Hickory, was standing in the kitchen when the car struck his home.

Moody described the damage to his home as major, at the time of the crash. He said there were cracks in the walls and ceiling, as well as damage to the foundation.