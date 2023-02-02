A Denver man died in a two-vehicle crash on N.C. Highway 16 in Lincoln County on Wednesday, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Ryne Francis Elzer, 37, died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was James King, 52, of Maiden. He was not injured, N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper Christopher Casey said in a news release.

On Wednesday afternoon, a 2014 Hyundai Tucson, driven by Elzer, was traveling north on N.C. Highway 16. The Tucson drove off the right side of the road, struck the guardrail several times and collided with a parked 2014 Freightliner truck, Casey said.

King was in the Freightliner truck.

Elzer was restrained by a seatbelt, Casey said.

No charges will be filed in this case, Casey said.

During the on-scene investigation, the highway was partially closed for approximately two hours, Casey said.