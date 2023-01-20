 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Crash closes N.C. Hwy. 127 in Alexander County near Fellowship Church Road

  • Updated
  • 0
0121 wreck in alexander county.jpg

A crash closed a section of N.C. Highway 127 in Alexander County on Friday morning.

 Sarah Johnson

A crash possibly involving three vehicles closed N.C. Highway 127 Friday morning in Alexander County.

The crash occurred near where Hwy. 127 intersects with Fellowship Church Road.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. sets aside $490 million for wildfire mitigation efforts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert