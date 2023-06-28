The flag man who survived a crash that killed a construction coworker remains in the hospital.

Two men were struck by a SUV along a construction site on N.C. Highway 150 on Monday.

Ryan Scott Tanner, 23, of Valdese, died at the scene, N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Christopher Casey said in a news release on Monday.

Mario Giovanni, 34, of Sherrills Ford, was in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon, Casey said via email.

The collision happened in a construction zone near the intersection of N.C. Highway 150 and Vinewood Road at around 3:35 p.m. on Monday. Casey said a member of the flag crew was in the road with a stop sign while motioning traffic to move over.

Tanner and Giovanni were moving traffic cones when they were struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. Jerry Lee Johnson, 80, of Sherrills Ford, was identified as the driver of the SUV, Casey said.

Casey said the vehicle was travelling 45 mph when the men were struck.

Charges were still pending as of Tuesday afternoon.

The crash site sits between Terrell and Denver. The crash happened about a quarter mile from Lineberger's Cattle Company Steakhouse and Saloon restaurant.