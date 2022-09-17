 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Conover police investigating apparent grave found behind home

Local and state law enforcement found an apparent grave in the back yard of a home in Conover on Friday, Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said Saturday.

Loftin said some material was removed from the yard at the home in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue SW and sent to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital to determine if it is a body or something else.

“The shallow grave did not appear to be recent,” he said.

Loftin said Conover officers, Catawba County sheriff deputies and personnel from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation all responded to the house after receiving a report that a body might be buried at the home.

He said the department will not be releasing additional information until they learn more.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

