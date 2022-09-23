Conover Police chief: Backyard remains are human male

The remains found in the backyard of a home on Fourth Avenue SW in Conover are those of a human male, Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin confirmed Friday.

Personnel from the Conover Police Department, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation went to the home Saturday after receiving a tip that there might be a body at the house.

Officers uncovered a shallow grave and sent remains obtained from the grave to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for testing.

The testing determined the body was a human male, but more testing would be needed to identify the person, Loftin said.

He reiterated his statements from Saturday that the grave was not recent, but it was unclear how long the body had been there.

There were no charges in the case as of Friday.

“You just don’t know the circumstances behind how the body got there and prior to the body getting there, so it’s still early in the investigation,” Loftin said.

When asked who they had spoken with as part of the investigation, Loftin said: “We’re conducting an investigation and anything other than that I’m not going to release because it could be detrimental to the investigation because we don’t know what we’re investigating.”