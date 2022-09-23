 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Conover man faces misdemeanor charge in fatal motorcycle crash

  • Updated
  • 0

One Conover man is dead and another Conover man is facing a misdemeanor charge in connection with a crash on Rifle Range Road Thursday morning. 

Eddie Dane Huffman, 58, is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. He was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond.

Huffman is accused of failing to yield while pulling out of a driveway onto Rifle Range Road, according to the release. The Chevrolet Silverado Huffman was driving collided with a motorcycle driven by 21-year-old Gregory Allen Propst.

Propst died at the scene, according to the release.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

