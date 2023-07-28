A Conover man died in a vehicle crash in Newton on Thursday afternoon near West 13th Street and Northwest Boulevard.

Robert Lewis Abernathy, 69, died at the scene. The Newton Police Department responded to the crash shortly before 6:45 p.m., Newton police said in a news release.

The preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Abernathy was traveling southbound on Northwest Boulevard in a 2006 Toyota Tundra. Abernathy ran off the left side of the road and jumped a curb. This caused the vehicle to become airborne, Newton police said.

While the vehicle was airborne, it traveled through a fence, a yard and came to a stop when it landed in a group of trees. When officers arrived, they removed Abernathy from the vehicle and began life-saving measures. Catawba County EMS and Newton Fire Department responded and continued to perform life-saving measure but were unable to revive Abernathy, Newton police said.

The investigation shows that Abernathy appeared to have had a medical emergency, which may have caused him to lose control of the vehicle, Newton police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Jennifer Bulter at 828-465-7430.