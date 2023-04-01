A Conover man died in a single-car crash in Catawba County early Saturday morning.

John Allen Martin, 59, died at the scene of the crash on N.C. Highway 150 in Catawba County, N.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Christopher Casey said in a news release.

On Saturday at approximately 4:30 a.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on N.C. Highway 150 near Island Ford Road. A 2022 GMC Sierra was traveling west on N.C. Highway 150, crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left, struck a fence and then struck a tree, Casey said.

Martin was the driver of the GMC Sierra. Martin was restrained by a seatbelt. The initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor, Casey said.