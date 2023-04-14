A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision along U.S. Highway 70 in Claremont on Thursday night.

The pedestrian was identified as Raymond Lee Gentry, 63. He was listed as a resident of Conover. Gentry died at the scene. Friends said he was homeless.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Master Trooper Christopher Casey said the collision occurred along U.S. Highway 70 near Penny Road around 10:30 p.m.

The crash site is less than a mile from the Claremont Police Department.

Danny Hedrick, the owner of Claremont Automotive & Muffler Repair, said he knew Gentry. Hedrick said he would give Gentry clothes and many others in the city also offered assistance to Gentry.

Hedrick said Gentry could be seen walking around downtown Claremont nearly every day. He said Gentry would come to the automotive shop to exchanges his coins for cash.

When asked how he felt about Gentry’s death, Hedrick’s eyes filled with tears.

“Good Lord will take care of (Gentry) and I think they (driver) ought to be thrown under the jail,” Hedrick said. “I’m sorry, but that’s just my belief. I mean, if you do that to somebody and keep going, I don’t have no respect for you.”

A sign in front of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church had a memorial message dedicated to Gentry on Friday. The sign read, “Your community loves you and will truly miss you.”

Hedrick said the church would let Gentry sleep under a shelter behind the fellowship hall.

Friday afternoon, state troopers returned to the scene to reconstruct the collision in hopes of finding new leads, Casey said. As of Friday afternoon, state troopers were still trying to identify a potential suspect vehicle.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, no arrests have been made in the case.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is requesting assistance from anyone who may have been involved or saw something in the area of U.S. 70 around 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Those with information regarding this collision should call 828-466-5500.