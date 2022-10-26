Children 3, 6 airlifted after crash in Alexander County; one person charged

A 3-year-old and 6-year-old were airlifted to an area hospital after a vehicle crash in Alexander County on Tuesday morning. Two adults were injured and transported by ambulance.

One driver was charged in the accident.

Mercedes Hollis, 29, of Hiddenite, is charged with failing to yield the right of way and a child restraint violation following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 64 at the intersection of McClain Road, N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said via email.

A 2019 Chevrolet passenger car was traveling north on McClain Road and stopped for the stop sign at the intersection of U.S. Highway 64. What followed was a collision with a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling west on the highway, Swagger said. State troopers responded to the collision shortly before 7 a.m., Swagger said.

Hollis, the driver of the passenger car, was injured and transported by EMS to Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville. Two passengers, ages 3 and 6, were injured and transported by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, Swagger said.

The driver of the pickup truck, Jimmy Gwaltney, 66, of Stony Point, was injured and transported by EMS to Iredell Memorial Hospital. All injuries appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening, Swagger said.