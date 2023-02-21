A chemical spill near the Long View Recreation Center led town officials to evacuate people walking outside at the center and to close nearby roads.

The chemical spill was reported around 10 a.m. and Long View officials say the call came from a business at 161 30th Street Place NW. Google maps identify that business as Maple Springs Laundry, a commercial laundry in a manufacturing building.

No injuries have been reported. Long View Town Clerk Heather Minor said the town's water is safe to drink and the spill does not pose an immediate threat to residents.

The roads shut down to traffic include 30th Street Place NW between First Avenue and Second Avenue. Second Avenue is also blocked in front of the recreation center.

Minor did not say what chemical was spilled.

Long View police officers and firefighters were on the scene. They were joined by Hickory firefighters, Catawba County EMS workers and Catawba County Emergency Management officials.