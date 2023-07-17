A vehicle chase ended in a crash along Springs Road in Hickory on Monday.
Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office began the pursuit on Houston Mill Road. The chase ended in a crash on Springs Road near the Rifle Range Road intersection, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk said.
The chase lasted for around 15 minutes, Turk said. No injuries were reported.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday. A man named Chris Cook was arrested, Turk said. The charges were not immediately available.