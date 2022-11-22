Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s

The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County.

Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday.

The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury and graduated from high school in Davidson County.

Scotty Powell, a meteorologist who covered the foothills for years prior to making a recent move to Myrtle Beach, said Myers was a friend and mentor who helped Powell hone his on-air skills.

Powell said he met Myers, whom he described as being in his early or mid-40s, last year when Powell went to interview retiring WBTV weatherman Eric Thomas. Thomas introduced Powell and Myers.

The two struck up a friendship, with Powell saying they had recently been making plans to go golfing together.

Powell said Myers was a kind man who loved spending time with his wife and four children, partaking in youth sports events and outings such as skiing and snowboarding.

He also said that Myers frequently made a point of mentioning Catawba County in his broadcast.

“He loved the station and loved the area," Powell said. "He had friends up in the foothills that would definitely give him reports when the weather was bad."

The TV station where Myers worked released this statement:

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”