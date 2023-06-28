The man driving a Chevrolet Equinox that collided with two construction workers, killing one, in Sherrills Ford on Monday has been charged.

Jerry Lee Johnson, 80, of Sherrills Ford, has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and without decreasing speed as necessary to avoid colliding with a person, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The flag man who survived the crash remains in the hospital.

Ryan Scott Tanner, 23, of Valdese, died at the scene, N.C. State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Christopher Casey said in a news release on Monday.

Mario Giovanni, 34, of Sherrills Ford, was in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon, Casey said via email.

The collision happened in a construction zone near the intersection of N.C. Highway 150 and Vinewood Road at around 3:35 p.m. on Monday. Casey said a member of the flag crew was in the road with a stop sign while motioning traffic to move over.

Tanner and Giovanni were moving traffic cones when they were struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. Jerry Lee Johnson, 80, of Sherrills Ford, was identified as the driver of the SUV, Casey said.

Casey said the vehicle was travelling 45 mph when the men were struck.

The crash site sits between Terrell and Denver. The crash happened about a quarter mile from Lineberger's Cattle Company Steakhouse and Saloon restaurant.

