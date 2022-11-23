 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catawba County Sheriff's Office: Foul play suspected in Vale girl's death

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old Vale girl under what they are describing as suspicious circumstances.

The girl was found unresponsive when sheriff's deputies and Catawba County EMS personnel arrived at the home on Hill Haven Drive on the afternoon of Nov. 17, according to the release from the sheriff's office sent Wednesday morning.

She died at the hospital on Sunday morning, according to the release.

"Investigators are awaiting a report from the medical examiner," according to the release. "Foul play is suspected."

The office did not release any additional information on possible suspects or charges in the case Wednesday morning.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

