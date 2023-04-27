One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident on 23rd Avenue NE in Hickory around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
One person was transported from the scene by EMS workers after a car overturned on the rain-slick road.
The Hickory Police Department is investigating.
