A driver crashed a car into the garage of a house on Trent Drive Northeast in Conover, according to reports from the scene.
The garage door appeared to have been down when the car crashed. The garage door was bent and resting on the car.
No one was transported from the scene.
Catawba County EMS and Conover Police Department responded to the scene shortly after noon.
