Car crash kills man and injures woman in Caldwell County

A vehicle crash claimed the life of a man and left a woman injured in Caldwell County on Sunday.

A 1997 Ford Thunderbird that was traveling south on Abington Road ran off the road to the right, collided with a tree and overturned. The crash killed the front seat passenger, James Darrell Roten, 44, of North Wilkesboro, and injured the rear seat passenger, Timberly Yelton, 27, of Morganton, a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The driver, Ethan Trent Roten, 21, of Hamptonville, was restrained by a seat belt and was not injured, the release said. Ethan Roten was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving while license revoked and a lane control violation, the release said.

James Roten was partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. He died at the scene. Yelton was partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. She was transported by ambulance to Caldwell Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The passengers were not restrained by seat belts, the release said.

The collision remains under investigation, the release said.