Car crash claims life of Newton man

  • Updated
A Newton man died in a car crash on Friday afternoon.

Tyoun Jason Martise Shuford, 25, was ejected from the car he was driving during the crash. Shuford died after he was taken to an area hospital by an ambulance, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Here's how state troopers described the fatal crash.

A 2017 Dodge Charger, driven by Shuford, was traveling south on Startown Road in Catawba County. The car ran off the road to the right in a curve near Settlemyre Bridge Road. After running off of the road, the car was overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left and overturned several times, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

State troopers responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

The initial investigation indicated excessive speed as a contributing factor in the wreck. Shuford was not restrained by a seatbelt, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

