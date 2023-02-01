 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CALDWELL COUNTY

Caldwell County home gutted in Tuesday fire; no injuries reported

  Updated
020223-hdr-news-fire-p1

A house was destroyed by fire along Fairbanks Drive in the Cajah's Mountain community of Caldwell County.

 Photo courtesy of Dave Faherty, WSOC-TV

A fire destroyed a Caldwell County home on Tuesday evening.

The blaze started in the attic area. The fire was ruled accidental, and an exact cause has not been determined, North Catawba Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jason Holder said.

North Catawba Fire Rescue responded to the home on Fairbanks Drive at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Holder said at least one person was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Hickory Fire Captain Jeff Hoyle gives basic steps to follow if your house catches fire.

Holder said the home was a total loss.

The house is located in the Cajah’s Mountain community of Caldwell County. The community is located between Lenoir and Hudson.

