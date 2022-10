A car collided with the back end of a Bunker Hill High School bus Friday morning, Catawba County Schools said in a news release.

Around 7:30 a.m., a car struck bus 202 at the intersection of Oxford School Road and Lookout Dam Road. No injuries were reported, Catawba County Schools said.

Two students were on the bus at the time of the accident. The parents of the students were notified by the school administration, the district said.