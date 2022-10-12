Body found last month in Conover identified as missing 54-year-old man

A body discovered in the backyard of a Conover home last month was identified as a missing 54-year-old man.

The remains are those of Richard Lee Morris of Conover. The body was found in a shallow grave at a residence on Fourth Avenue Southwest on Sept. 16, Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said in a news release.

No charges have been issued in the case. The Conover Police Department is waiting on the final autopsy report to be completed, Loftin said, noting the cause of death is vital to the investigation.

Morris was reported missing on Aug. 26, 2021. The report was made to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Loftin said.

The grave was discovered while the sheriff’s office was searching for Morris, Capt. Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said. The case was turned over to Conover police when the grave was found.

The body was sent to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for an autopsy, Loftin said.