Blaze claims life of 74-year-old man in Alexander County

A house fire claimed the life of an Alexander County man on Monday.

The mobile home, located on River Shoals Ridge Drive in the Wittenburg community, went up in flames shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle said.

Earle said there were three people in the home when the fire started. The 74-year-old homeowner, Victoriano Aguirre Jimenez, died in the blaze, according to a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff's Office and the Alexander County Fire Marshal's Office.

The man’s wife told investigators he reentered the home to rescue a pet dog, Earle said. A dog was not found inside the home during the initial investigation, Earle said.

An official cause of the fire is undetermined. The fire appears to be accidental and is still under investigation, Earle said.