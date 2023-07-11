Karma Harkey’s family has had cameras up around their home in Valdese for years, catching the occasional raccoon pilfering through their trash cans.

But last week, the cameras caught something else on film: a bear moseying through their yard.

Harkey said the bear seemed to try to help itself to a smorgasbord from their trash cans, and may have even tried to climb into or on top of her husband’s vehicle. She said he found a long scratch on it after the bear’s visit.

She made a Facebook post about it Friday, sharing a photo of the bear walking through their yard and their upended trash can left in its wake. It wasn’t long before neighbors started sharing their own sightings of the bear.

On Friday, a video was posted to social media showing the bear running by The Old Rock School in Valdese.

Valdese Police Chief Jack Moss said Friday morning the police hadn’t been called about any of the bear sightings so far, but he had heard it had been seen around town.

Bear sightings around Burke County aren’t terribly uncommon.

In 2021, a bear was spotted wandering through Morganton, from the area of Food Matters on Avery Avenue to the Bojangles on Burkemont Avenue.

Late last month, Blue Ridge Parkway officials said bear sightings along the parkway were on the rise and encouraged visitors to be mindful when visiting the area.

The News Herald reached out to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, who provided some basic information on bear safety.

Black bears aren’t confrontational or aggressive by nature, but can be defensive if they believe they should be concerned for their or their cubs’ safety, the NCWRC said, citing information from www.bearwise.org. They said black bears also can become protective over attractive food sources.

Pets should never be allowed to approach a bear to protect both the safety of the pet and the bear, and pet food should never be left outdoors, according to BearWise.

Never feed or approach a bear, BearWise said. Intentionally feeding a bear could cause the bear to approach homes and people in search of another meal.

Make sure food, garbage and recycling receptacles are secured, and remove bird feeders when bears are active.

Clean and store grills after each use, and keep them in an area where bears won’t be able to access them.

Harkey said her family already is working on a plan to better secure the trash cans and get them further away from the house.