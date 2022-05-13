At least two people injured in wreck in Hickory

At least two people were injured in a wreck at the intersection of 10th Avenue Drive SE and 11th Avenue Boulevard SE on Friday afternoon.
The wreck involved a Kia and a Honda. The front driver's side wheel was ripped off the Honda, and the Kia had damage to the front. Tow trucks arrived to remove the cars shortly after 4 p.m.
