At least two people injured in wreck in Hickory

051422-hdr-news-wreck-p1.jpg

A Hickory firefighter bandages an accident victim at the scene of a two-vehicle accident on 11th Avenue Boulevard SE and 10th Avenue Drive SE on Friday afternoon.

 ROBERT C. REED RECORD

At least two people were injured in a wreck at the intersection of 10th Avenue Drive SE and 11th Avenue Boulevard SE on Friday afternoon.

The wreck involved a Kia and a Honda. The front driver's side wheel was ripped off the Honda, and the Kia had damage to the front. Tow trucks arrived to remove the cars shortly after 4 p.m.

