Arndt Middle School evacuated; Sheriff says move is in response to social media threat

Harry M. Arndt Middle School students were evacuated from the campus off Springs Road on Wednesday morning in response to a threat published on social media.
Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said the evacuation was precautionary.
Students were moved to neighboring St. Stephens High School as the potential threat is investigated.
The sheriff's office is "looking for any persons or items of a threatening nature," according to Capt. Aaron Turk.
