An Alexander County woman died in a head-on collision on N.C. Highway 16 on Saturday evening, according to a release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Hiddenite resident Elizabeth Rose Bushatz, 35, was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt on N.C. 16 near St. Johns Church Road in Catawba County when she crossed over the center line and collided with a Mitsubishi Galant, according to the release.

Bushatz, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken by helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, where she died, according to the release.

The Mitsubishi driver, 29-year-old Taylorsville resident George Chee Xiong, and a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Speeding was likely a factor in the crash, according to the release.