A vehicle crash in Alexander County claimed the lives of two men, according to reports from the scene.

Dave Faherty with WSOC-TV reported that the crash occurred along Vashti Road on Tuesday morning. The crash claimed the lives of two men. A woman was airlifted from the scene, according to Faherty’s report.

Law enforcement told Faherty that the female driver crossed the centerline and struck a pickup truck. Faherty reported the woman told authorities that she briefly looked away from the road and then the collision happened.