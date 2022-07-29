 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Accidental shooting near West Hickory Senior Center sends one to hospital

0729 Hickory shooting.jpg

Police and EMS responded to a shooting in southwest Hickory on Friday.

 Robert C. Reed, Hickory Daily Record

One person was taken to an area hospital after what police are calling an accidental shooting near the West Hickory Senior Center on Friday shortly before 5 p.m.

Police said the injuries do not appear to threaten the life of the person who was shot.

The senior center address is 400 17th St SW, Hickory.

Hickory police officers are investigating the shooting.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

