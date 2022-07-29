Accidental shooting near West Hickory Senior Center sends one to hospital

One person was taken to an area hospital after what police are calling an accidental shooting near the West Hickory Senior Center on Friday shortly before 5 p.m.
Police said the injuries do not appear to threaten the life of the person who was shot.
The senior center address is 400 17th St SW, Hickory.
Hickory police officers are investigating the shooting.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
