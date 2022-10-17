Abandoned house catches fire in town of Catawba

An abandoned house in the town of Catawba caught fire Monday afternoon.
The Catawba Volunteer Fire Department was called out to the 4900 block of Mayble Street for a reported house fire. The house was abandoned prior to the fire, Catawba Fire Chief Donald Robinson said.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Robinson said.
Catawba, Claremont, Sherrills Ford-Terrell and Bandys fire departments responded to the scene, Robinson said.
