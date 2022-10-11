88-year-old dies in collision with NCDOT dump truck

Around 11 a.m. on Monday, the N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal collision in Lincoln County on Reeps Grove Church Road at Hulls Grove Church Road. A 2009 Kia Spectra was traveling north on Hulls Grove Church Road, attempted to turn left from a stop sign onto Reeps Grove Church Road and turned in front of an eastbound 2002 International dump truck, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The driver of the Kia, Willie Richardson Richard, 88, was critically injured. Richard was transported from the scene by EMS and died a short time later. The driver of the dump truck, Brandon Rudisill, 27, of Vale, was not injured. The dump truck was owned and operated by the N.C. Department of Transportation Division of Highways.