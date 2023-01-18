 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
82-year-old Newton man dies in 2-vehicle crash on Saint James Church Road on Tuesday

A two-car crash killed an 82-year-old Newton man Tuesday afternoon on Saint James Church Road in Catawba County, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Vance William Bentley died after being transported by Catawba County EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center. Two passengers in Bentley’s car were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Bentley was not restrained by a seat belt, Highway Patrol Trooper Christopher Casey said in a news release.

The crash occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at the intersection of Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio, driven by Bentley, was traveling east on Sunset Street. The driver of the Rio attempted to turn left at a stop sign onto Saint James Church Road and turned in front of a southbound 2016 Kia Optima, Casey said. The two vehicles collided, killing Bentley.

The driver of the Kia Optima, Harvelee McClough, 42, of Hickory, was not injured, Casey said.

The initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed in this case, the release said.

During the on-scene investigation, the road was closed in the area for approximately one hour, Casey said.

