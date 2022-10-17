80-year-old crashed truck into Taylorsville Walmart; one person had minor injuries

The Walmart in Taylorsville was closed for around nine hours after a truck crashed through the front wall Sunday.

At around 9 a.m., a 2017 four-door Ford pickup truck struck the front wall of the store, Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman said. The truck broke through the wall and into the store’s deli.

Bowman said the wall was heavily damaged, and some equipment in the deli also was damaged. The store was closed until around 6 p.m. Sunday. The store was open on Monday, Bowman said.

The driver of the truck, Luther Reid, 80, of Taylorsville, suffered minor injuries. No one in the building was injured, Bowman said. According to the accident report, a person working in the Walmart was knocked down by debris when the crash occurred.

Reid told responding officers he was driving through the Walmart parking lot when the gas pedal got stuck and he was unable to stop, according to the report.