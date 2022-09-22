71-year-old woman dies in Conover house fire

A 71-year-old woman died in a fire at her Conover home early Thursday.

Beverly Register died of apparent smoke inhalation while asleep at her home on Water Wheel Drive, Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said.

Susan Andrews, Register’s sister-in-law, said she lived with a small dog which survived the fire.

The cause of the fire was a teapot left on the stove with the burner on, Lowrance said. The house was destroyed in the fire.

Andrews, 64, who lives in Yadkinville, said she got the call informing her of Register’s death around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Andrews said of Register: “She would walk up to a stranger and tell them how beautiful they were, how she loved what they were wearing. She was just a light to everyone that ever met her.”

Andrews described Register as sister, adding that Register has had health problems and she has been a primary caregiver for Register intermittently for more than 40 years.

Register’s neighbor James Herman, 78, said Register was a good neighbor.

“She liked her flowers,” Herman said. “She has her dogs. She’ll be missed.”