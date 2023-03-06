A Marion man was killed and a Lenoir man was injured in a head-on collision on Union Grove Road in Caldwell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Lenoir resident Izaiah James Thomas Hartsell, 18, lost control of his Chevrolet S-10 and hit a Chevrolet Colorado driven by Marion resident Johnny Cleveland Davis, 67, after crossing over the center line, according to the release.

Davis, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, died at the scene. Hartsell suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

“The collision is still under investigation and troopers will consult with the DA's office about possible charges,” Master Trooper Christopher Casey said Monday.

He added, "I'm confident charges are forthcoming."

Alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the release.