59-year-woman killed in car crash Saturday night on Oxford School Road

Donna Yeomans died after being ejected from her vehicle. The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Oxford School Road near Shurtape Technologies in the town of Catawba, Trooper Cameron Crater with the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

Yeomans ran off of the road to the right and hit an embankment, which caused her vehicle to go airborne. When the vehicle landed, it struck another embankment and overturned. Yeomans was ejected from the vehicle when it overturned, Crater said.