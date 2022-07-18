 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

59-year-woman killed in car crash Saturday night on Oxford School Road

  • 0

A 59-year-old woman died in a single-car crash on Oxford School Road on Saturday night.

Donna Yeomans died after being ejected from her vehicle. The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Oxford School Road near Shurtape Technologies in the town of Catawba, Trooper Cameron Crater with the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

Yeomans ran off of the road to the right and hit an embankment, which caused her vehicle to go airborne. When the vehicle landed, it struck another embankment and overturned. Yeomans was ejected from the vehicle when it overturned, Crater said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

British PM contenders exchange barbs in second TV debate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert